GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Grafton Wednesday night after two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police in a post on X said the crash happened on the eastbound side of I-90. In addition to the tractor-trailers, police said multiple other vehicles were also involved. State police said one tractor-trailer reportedly rolled over.

The state Department of Transportation in a separate post said the crash happened near Exit 98. MassDOT continued, saying the crash caused serious injuries.

Officials said only one lane of traffic was getting through the eastbound side of I-90 in the area as of around 10:15 p.m.

