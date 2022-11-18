SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes of I-290 east in Shrewsbury were closed for a time Friday morning due to a serious tractor-trailer crash near exit 26.

Officials said the crash happened by Route 140 Friday morning, with the truck blocking the roadway sometime before 8 a.m.

In #Shrewsbury serious crash I-290 eastbound at mm 26. Truck blocking all lanes on I-290 EB at exit 26 (Route 140) @telegramdotcom @WBZTraffic — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) November 18, 2022

Detours in the area were soon set up, with traffic being redirected at exit 26B.

By 9:30 a.m., cleanup work was well underway, with nearly all lanes of traffic reopening, except for the interstate’s right lane.

Clean up is now happening. Right lane is closed but all other lanes have reopened. @7News https://t.co/C9QY2JJfhU — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) November 18, 2022

