SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes of I-290 east in Shrewsbury were closed for a time Friday morning due to a serious tractor-trailer crash near exit 26.
Officials said the crash happened by Route 140 Friday morning, with the truck blocking the roadway sometime before 8 a.m.
Detours in the area were soon set up, with traffic being redirected at exit 26B.
By 9:30 a.m., cleanup work was well underway, with nearly all lanes of traffic reopening, except for the interstate’s right lane.
