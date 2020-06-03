Tractor-trailer rollover causing backups on Mass. Pike eastbound in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover is causing backups on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike in Boston.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at Storrow Drive found the tractor-trailer had rolled onto its side.

Several lanes are closed, leading to a roughly one-mile traffic backup.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

