Tractor-trailer rollover closes all lanes on I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 495 in Andover are closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover, fire officials say.

Crews responding to I-495 Southbound near the I-93 interchange about 5:10 p.m. found a truck on its side blocking the roadway, according to the Andover Fire Department.

The driver of the truck was removed from the vehicle and transported to Lawrence General Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

There are significant traffic delays, which are expected throughout the late afternoon.

Towing services are on scene attempting to remove the truck from the roadway in order to allow traffic to pass.

The truck rolled as it entered I-495 from I-93. The trailer was loaded with metal shelving, and there are no hazardous materials concerns.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

