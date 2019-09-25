WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has closed Interstate 395 northbound in Webster.

Emergency crews responding to the highway near exit 1 around 3:20 a.m. found the tractor-trailer had left the southbound side of the roadway and overturned into the northbound lane, according to Webster fire officials.

The driver was trapped in the truck, so crews created an access hole through the roof and pulled the driver out, fire officials added.

The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being detoured in Thompson, Connecticut as crews cleanup the highway.

The cause remains under investigation.

