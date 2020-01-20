Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 1 north in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover temporarily closed Route 1 northbound in Revere Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene near the intersection of Squire Road around 9:15 p.m. found the tractor-trailer on its side and completely blocking all lanes of traffic.

The driver was not seriously hurt.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

@MassStatePolice on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover on RT 1 in Revere. The crash is blocking all northbound lanes. We're working to get info, stay tuned @7News pic.twitter.com/Hk2n9cmcdA — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) January 21, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)