Tractor-trailer rollover closes Rt. 1 north in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has temporarily closed Route 1 northbound in Revere Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene near the intersection of Squire Road around 9:15 p.m. found the tractor-trailer on its side and completely blocking all lanes of traffic.

The driver was not seriously hurt.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to state police.

Northbound traffic is currently being detoured onto Route 60 at Copeland Circle.

Only one lane is getting by on the southbound side of the highway though, that was expected to open up shortly.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.