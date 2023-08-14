MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Both the on- and off-ramps between Route 44 and I-495 south in Middleborough were closed to traffic Monday after authorities say a tractor-trailer truck crashed and rolled over.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said the crash left both the truck’s driver injured and fuel leaking onto the roadway.

Emergency crews could be seen responding to the crash around 1:15 p.m., where the truck’s cargo appeared to spill over the entirety of one of the ramps.

Procopio said the truck appeared to have been carrying trash and that it was not clear when the ramps would reopen to traffic.

Details on the exact condition of the driver have not yet been released.

In #Middleborough tractor trailer crash on ramp from I-495 SB to Rt. 44. Both on and off ramps are closed at this time. No ETA for reopening. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 14, 2023

