Tractor-trailer rollover impacting traffic on Mass. Pike in Upton

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Upton on Monday morning.

The right lane has been closed as crews work to remove the tractor-trailer from the side of the highway near exit 11.

7’s traffic reporter Alaina Pinto recommends that drivers take Route 290 to Interstate 495 before getting back onto the Mass. Pike.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)