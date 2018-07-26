Tractor-trailer rollover in Lebanon, NH leaves driver injured

A tractor trailer rollover in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police.

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover in North Lebanon that left the 62-year-old driver hospitalized, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover on Interstate 89 North about 4:30 a.m. Thursday found a tractor-trailer hauling paper products overturned in the median, according to New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. William Graham.

The driver, Timothy Gilman, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call lead investigator Trooper Matthew Field at 603-223-4381 or Matthew.Field@dos.nh.gov.

