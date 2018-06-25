WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover in Weston has shut down the ramp from Route 128 northbound to the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The rollover occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Crews had uprighted truck by around 6:30 a.m.
Those looking to avoid the crash scene should take Route 9 or Route 20 to Route 128 southbound.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, according to state police, who say the truck should be cleared from the area by about 9 a.m.
