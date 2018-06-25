WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover in Weston has shut down the ramp from Route 128 northbound to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The rollover occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Crews had uprighted truck by around 6:30 a.m.

Those looking to avoid the crash scene should take Route 9 or Route 20 to Route 128 southbound.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, according to state police, who say the truck should be cleared from the area by about 9 a.m.

#MAtraffic Alert: Weston, I-95 NB at I-90 (exit 25): ramp to I-90 and exit 15B from I-90WB to I-95 NB closed to clear truck rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 25, 2018

Truck upright in Weston. Ramp still CLOSED from 128 NB to Pike EB/WB. #7News pic.twitter.com/VplmJ9831f — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) June 25, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)