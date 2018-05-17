WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Morning commuters who typically drive along a busy ramp in Weston are running into major delays after a tractor-trailer rolled over.

The rollover happened early Thursday morning on the ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound to Route 128 and Interstate 95 north.

The tractor-trailer is also blocking the ramp onto the Mass Pike from Route 128 north.

No one was hurt, Weston fire officials said.

#BREAKING: a rolled over TT unit has closed the ramp from the Mass Pike EB to Rt 95/128 North in Weston @7News pic.twitter.com/Xj9VFs6ZaY — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 17, 2018

