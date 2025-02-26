NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-295 in North Attleboro Wednesday.

SKY7-HD was over the southbound side of the highway, where several lanes were closed as crews cleared the wreckage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

