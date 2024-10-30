WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The ramp to I-95 from the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Pike was closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover Wednesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responded to the ramp in Weston for a crash on the right side, according to the Massachusetts State Police. No injuries were reported.

As of noon, crews were working to remove the truck. The ramp was expected to be closed until around 1 p.m., police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)