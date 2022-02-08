BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover on the ramp from the Ted Williams Tunnel to Interstate 93 in Boston is impacting the Tuesday morning commute.
The ramp is completely shut down with no access from the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound to I-93 north or south, according to state police.
There is also no access to I-93 north or south from the Congress Street ramp.
No additional information was immediately available.
