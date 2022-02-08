BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover on the ramp from the Ted Williams Tunnel to Interstate 93 in Boston is impacting the Tuesday morning commute.

The ramp is completely shut down with no access from the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound to I-93 north or south, according to state police.

There is also no access to I-93 north or south from the Congress Street ramp.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers on scene, D ramp from Ted William Tunnel to Rt 93, Boston, for rolled over truck. Ramp completely shut down. No access from the Pike WB to 93 north or south. Also no access to 93 north or south from the Seaport Congress St. ramp. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/MWVkoXPkAJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 8, 2022

In #Boston, TT rollover, I-90 WB in TWT at exit 135 on-ramp. Exit 135 on-ramp to I-93 N & S is closed, Congress St ramp to I-93 N & S also closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 8, 2022

