Tractor-trailer rollover on Route 128 in Newton causing traffic delays

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover on Route 128 in Newton is causing traffic delays for commuters making their way into Boston on Friday.

The overturned tractor-trailer struck a road sign and dumped Corona beer boxes onto the side of the highway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

