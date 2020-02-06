WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound has been closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover in Wilbraham early Thursday morning.

The tractor-trailer rolled over near the 57.8 mile marker and spilled wood across the highway.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 8.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

Police are urging drivers to take it slow as a wintry mix creates slick driving conditions.

#Wilbraham #Pike Rt 90 WB 57.8 mm all westbound lanes closed due to TT rollover & wood debris spill. #MAtraffic detoured at Exit 8. #MAsnow @MassDOT on scene — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 6, 2020

