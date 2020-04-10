WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover prompted lane closures on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston Friday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene capturing images of the overturned truck and traffic backed up for miles.

Travel was temporarily reduced to one lane as crews worked to clear the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

