BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover prompted lane closures on Route 128 in Beverly on Wednesday night.

All lanes on the southbound side of the highway were temporarily closed when the trailer, which was towing three pieces of equipment, overturned into the roadway, according to a post on the Mass. state police Twitter account.

Only one lane was open on the northbound side as crews work to clear the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All lanes have since reopened.

