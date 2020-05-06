BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover prompted lane closures on Route 128 in Beverly Wednesday night.

All lanes on the southbound side of the highway were temporarily closed when the trailer, towing three pieces of equipment overturned int he roadway, according to a post on the Mass. state police Twitter account.

Only one lane is open on the northbound side as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

