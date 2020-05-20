Tractor-trailer rollover prompts ramp closure on I-495 in Westboughro

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover prompted a ramp to close on Interstate 495 in Westborough Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a reported rollover found a tractor-trailer on its side, blocking the ramp to Route 9 west from the northbound side of the highway, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

Westborough Firefighters are working this tractor trailer rollover on the ramp to Route 9 west from Interstate 495 North. Ramp is closed. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/sdiF6Z9Bwm — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 20, 2020

