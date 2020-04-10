Tractor-trailer rollover prompts ramp closure on Mass. Pike in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover prompted a ramp to close on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn Friday afternoon

The on-ramp to the westbound side of the highway has been temporarily closed, according to a tweet on Police Chief Andrew Sluckis’s Twitter account.

Emergency crews arriving to the scene urged drivers to avoid the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

On ramp to Mass Pike in Auburn west closed due to TT rollover ⁦@AuburnMAPolice⁩ #traffic avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/BMEstVFX93 — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) April 10, 2020

