Tractor-trailer rollover prompts ramp closure on Mass. Pike in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover prompted a ramp to close on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover found a tractor-trailer on its side on the ramp from the Mass. Pike to exit 10.

That ramp has been closed but the ramp going onto the Mass. Pike remains open.

There were minor injuries reported.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Tractor-trailer rollover, I-90 to x.10 in #Auburn. Minor injuries. Ramp from I-90 to x.10 is closed. Ramp going onto I-90 is still open. pic.twitter.com/pZpSeBW0QO — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 31, 2020

