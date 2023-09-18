WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has closed two travel lanes on Interstate 93 in Wilmington and is having a major impact on the Monday morning commute.

Drivers are being diverted around the crash, causing lengthy delays on I-93 and on Route 495.

The crash caused miles-long backups.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

