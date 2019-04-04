Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 495 in Andover were closed for nearly two hours Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover, fire officials say.

Crews responding to I-495 near the I-93 interchange about 5:10 p.m. found a truck on its side that was blocking the highway, according to the Andover Fire Department.

The driver of the truck was removed from the vehicle and transported to Lawrence General Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Towing services on the scene worked to remove the truck to allow traffic to pass.

All lanes have since been reopened to traffic.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

