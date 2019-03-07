Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down I-495 in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down part of Interstate 495 in Westborough on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 23 just before 2 p.m. found a tractor-trailer that was on its side and blocking three lanes, according to the Westborough Fire Department.
Minor injuries were suffered in the crash, state police said.
The ramp that carries traffic from Route 9 eastbound onto I-495 will be closed until further notice.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto Route 9. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
