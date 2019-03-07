Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down I-495 in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down part of Interstate 495 in Westborough on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 23 just before 2 p.m. found a tractor-trailer that was on its side and blocking three lanes, according to the Westborough Fire Department.

Westborough Firefighters are working this TT Unit roll over on I-495 South at Exit 23. Three lanes blocked. Ramp from 9 East is closed. @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/mAGUwnr9EA — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 7, 2019

Minor injuries were suffered in the crash, state police said.

The ramp that carries traffic from Route 9 eastbound onto I-495 will be closed until further notice.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto Route 9. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

#Westborough Rt 495 S/B exit 23A TT rollover, minor injuries reported. #MAtraffic being diverted to Rt 9. @WestboroPolice closing ramp from Rt 9E to Rt 495 S. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 7, 2019

