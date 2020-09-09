Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down ramp to Interstate 93 in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down the ramp that carries traffic from Interstate 95 onto Interstate 93 in Reading on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound ramp around 1:30 p.m. found a truck that had tipped over and spilled all of its contents on the ground, according to Massachusetts State Police.

#MAtraffic Tractor Trailer rollover on the ramp from Rte 95 SB to Rte 93 SB in #Reading. Ramp will be fully closed for approximately 2 hours. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/UMhDisW07Z — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 9, 2020

There was no immediate word injuries to those involved in the crash.

The ramp is expected to be closed for at least two hours as crews work to clear the wreckage.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation.

