Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down Rt. 85 in Hudson

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic slowed to a halt in Hudson Friday following a tractor-trailer rollover.

Crews responding to Route 85 Washington St. at the Broad Street roundabout around 10 a.m. found a truck on its side and several wooden pallets spilled into the street.

There were no reported injuries.

The road was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the area.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

