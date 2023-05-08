LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic on Route 95 in Lexington was backed up for miles in both directions after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers were called to Route 95 north after a truck “hauling rocks” rolled over, leaving debris on both sides of the highway.

SKYHD spotted multiple Lexington Fire Department engines, state police troopers and MassDOT crews at work around 2 p.m., clearing the truck’s cargo near the Route 2 overpass. A bulldozer could be seen clearing the dirt and rocks as firefighters dumped sand on fluids that appeared to be leaking from the truck.

Troopers on scene, Rt95 North, Lexington, for tractor-trailer rollover with injuries. Truck was hauling rocks. Two traffic lanes getting by in each direction. Update to follow. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 8, 2023

Traffic was being diverted into each side of the highway’s breakdown lanes as the work continued.

According to state police, there were injuries as a result of the crash, which left the truck on its side. No details on the condition of the driver were provided.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

