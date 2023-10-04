Multiple emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer truck rollover in Hopkinton that closed a ramp on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike Wednesday morning.

The Hopkinton Fire Department said fire engines and an ambulance were called to the Exit 106 ramp that connects I-90 to I-495 for the crash around 9 a.m.

Officials shared an image from the scene showing a tractor-trailer truck on its side, taking up more than half of the pavement while its cargo appeared to spill over the side of the road.

Massachusetts State Police also shared an image on social media, stating that the truck’s driver had suffered minor injuries and that the truck itself had been hauling trash.

In their update just after 10 a.m., state police estimated it would take at least two hours for the scene to be cleared and ramp to fully reopen.

Troopers are working a tractor-trailer rollover, Mass Pike EB at Rt 495 off-ramp, Hopkinton. Ramp is closed for duration of recovery (at least 2 hrs estimate). Truck was hauling trash, which spilled onside of road. Minor injury to driver. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/FmF73dky0v — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2023