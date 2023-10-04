Multiple emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer truck rollover in Hopkinton that closed a ramp on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike Wednesday morning.

The Hopkinton Fire Department said its fire engines and an ambulance were called to the ramp connecting I-90 to I-495 around 9 a.m., where a tractor-trailer truck ended up on its side.

Officials shared an image from the scene, showing the truck taking up more than half of the roadway while its cargo appeared to spill over the side of the ramp.

Massachusetts State Police also shared an image on social media, stating that the truck’s driver had suffered minor injuries and that the truck itself had been hauling trash.

MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said the truck was later removed around 11:30 a.m. and that an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

According to Procopio, the driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man from Fitchburg, was expected to be summonsed for motor vehicle offenses.

The ramp was opened back up to traffic by 3 p.m.

Troopers are working a tractor-trailer rollover, Mass Pike EB at Rt 495 off-ramp, Hopkinton. Ramp is closed for duration of recovery (at least 2 hrs estimate). Truck was hauling trash, which spilled onside of road. Minor injury to driver. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/FmF73dky0v — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2023