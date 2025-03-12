RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled off the road on I-93 North in Randolph Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene of the crash at around 10 a.m.

Debris could be seen strewn all over the area as crews worked to get the tractor-trailer towed.

The incident caused major traffic backups in the area. No additional information was immediately available.

