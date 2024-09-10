Emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer crash on the Massachusetts Pike in Auburn Tuesday afternoon.
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side on the I-290 westbound off-ramp to the Mass. Pike (Exit 12A), according to the Auburn Fire Department and MassDOT.
Exit 12A was closed while authorities were on scene, according to an X post by MassDOT at 1:02 p.m.
No information was immediately available about any injuries.
