Emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer crash on the Massachusetts Pike in Auburn Tuesday afternoon.

A tractor trailer rolled onto its side on the I-290 westbound off-ramp to the Mass. Pike (Exit 12A), according to the Auburn Fire Department and MassDOT.

Exit 12A was closed while authorities were on scene, according to an X post by MassDOT at 1:02 p.m.

No information was immediately available about any injuries.

In #Auburn, I-290 exit 12A closed due to tractor trailer rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 10, 2024

We are currently working a motor vehicle accident on the Mass Pike westbound on the off ramp of exit 90. Tractor trailer rolled over. There is one lane of traffic moving around the accident scene. Use caution in the area.#moveover pic.twitter.com/TDISGCK3I0 — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) September 10, 2024

