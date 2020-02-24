CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over and caught fire on Interstate 93 north in Canterbury, New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a crash just north of exit 17 around 10:40 a.m. found a 2014 International tractor-trailer containing a 30-foot dump body on fire and overturned in the median, state police said.

An initial investigation determined that the driver, a 55-year-old man from Chelsea, Massachusetts, was traveling northbound when he drove off the left side of the highway for a reason that remains under investigation.

One person was transported to Concord Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Nicholas Post at 603-271-3636.

