MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over following a head-on collision with a car on Cape Cod on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a two-vehicle crash on Great Neck Road North in Mashpee around 6:30 p.m. found a tractor-trailer rolled over onto its side off the roadway.

The occupants of the tractor-trailer and the other car involved are being treated for their injuries and are expected to recover, according to Mashpee police.

The roadway will be shut down between Meeetinghouse and Lowell roads for the majority of the day, police said.

Drivers are told to anticipate significant delays.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

