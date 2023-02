BARRINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over in Barrington, New Hampshire Tuesday morning, spilling trash all over the road, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the area of 1253 Franklin Pierce Highway around 5 a.m. for a reported crash.

Police say no one was hurt and the driver was cited for speeding.

CRASH INVOLVING COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CARRYING TRASH



On 2/21, at 5AM, Troopers from #NHSP #TroopG Motor Carrier Enforcement Unit were requested to assist members of the Barrington Police Department w/ a reported CMV related crash in the area of 1253 Franklin Pierce Highway. pic.twitter.com/xeOE3qMG7v — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 21, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)