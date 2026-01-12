DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A propane tanker rolled over in Danvers Monday morning.

The accident occurred on Endicott Street near Route 128.

Officers and firefighters responded to the scene, where they had to pull a driver out of the car.

The road was closed to all traffic as crews addressed the scene.

Danvers police asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

