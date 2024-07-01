NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over in Nashua overnight Sunday.

The accident happened just past Exit 8 on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene, with crews saying the scene will be active for several hours so the product inside the trailer can be offloaded.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

