BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-93 north in the O’Neill Tunnel causing a brief traffic diversion early Friday morning.

Officials said Massachusetts State Police units, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene of the tractor-trailer that rolled over in the O’Neill Tunnel at 1:30 a.m. Friday and briefly closed the tunnel to divert traffic off of Exit 15B Frontage Road. Officials said the scene was cleared at approximately 4 a.m.

Authorities said they are not aware of any injuries to the driver and the crash remains under investigation.

