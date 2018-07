QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on Burgin Parkway Monday afternoon, spilling dirt along the road, Quincy Police say.

The accident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. between Furnace Brook Parkway and Adams Street Southbound, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

