STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over in Sturbridge early on Monday morning.

Police responding to the wreck on I-84 at about 5 a.m. say the driver was not injured.

#MAtraffic update: Only BDL getting by right now, I-84 EB in #Sturbridge. All lanes should be open within the hour, then cleanup will continue after commuter time. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/QSIhZIJItB — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 11, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)