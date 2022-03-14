CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 93 as the evening commute gets going Monday.

The truck rolled over on the southbound side of the highway at Exit 1 near the ramp to Interstate 95 south, according to MassDOT.

The right travel lane is closed on the ramp and motorists are being warned of delays in the area.

MassDOT says the ramp will be completely closed after the commute so crews can remove the wreckage.

It’s not clear if the truck driver was injured.

In #Canton, flatbed truck rollover, I-93 SB at exit 1A. RTL closed on ramp to 95 SB, expect delays in area. Truck will be removed after rush hour with full ramp closure. pic.twitter.com/1wOeH9e0pM — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 14, 2022

