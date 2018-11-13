LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 93 southbound in Littleton, New Hampshire as the roads became coated in heavy, wet snow Tuesday.

Authorities responding to the area of the Meadow Street overpass found that the driver of the tractor-trailer was moving over a lane to give space for a car that was off the road when it lost control, crashed through a guardrail and rolled over, Littleton fire officials wrote on Facebook.

No injuries were reported.

The crash temporarily shut down I-93 southbound at exit 42 as crews cleared the area.

