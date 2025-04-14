DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-95 southbound in Dedham late Monday morning.

Traffic was backing up as a result of the black trailer turning on its side.

Dedham and state police, along with a crane, were present at the scene.

Police closed Exit 29B.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox