DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-95 southbound in Dedham late Monday morning.

Traffic was backing up as a result of the black trailer turning on its side.

Dedham and state police, along with a crane, were present at the scene.

Police closed Exit 29B.

