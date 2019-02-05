Tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass Pike, causing traffic delays

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Tuesday afternoon.

First responders freed the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle. The driver was then transported by medical flight to a hospital.

Both sides of the Pike have been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Update: Auburn- I-90 EB at Exit 10: Ramps EB/WB reopened. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 5, 2019

#MAtraffic Alert: Auburn- I-90EB at Exit 10/I-290, ramp lanes blocked by truck rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 5, 2019

