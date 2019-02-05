Tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass Pike, causing traffic delays

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Tuesday afternoon.
First responders freed the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle. The driver was then transported by medical flight to a hospital.
Both sides of the Pike have been reopened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)