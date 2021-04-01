HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over onto its side on an off-ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike to Interstate 495 in Hopkinton early Thursday morning.

Crews could be seen trying to remove the tractor-trailer on the Exit 106 off-ramp.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

