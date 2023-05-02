AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on the ramp from the Mass Pike Eastbound to the I-290/Route 12 split in Auburn Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Police say the truck rolled off the road and down an embankment near the highway. The driver was not injured.

The truck is set to be removed Tuesday night after the evening commute to minimize the impact of closing the ramp.

No additional information has been released.

