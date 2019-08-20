Tractor-trailer rolls over on Route 1 in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer truck rolled over on Route 1 in Peabody, blocking a ramp to Interstate 95 on Tuesday morning.
Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway around 11:30 a.m. found the truck on its side and debris scattered all over the ground, according to Massachusetts State Police.
No injuries were reported.
It’s not clear when the ramp to I-95 north will be opened.
Motorists are being urged to expect delays in the area.
The crash is under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)