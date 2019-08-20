Tractor-trailer rolls over on Route 1 in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer truck rolled over on Route 1 in Peabody, blocking a ramp to Interstate 95 on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway around 11:30 a.m. found the truck on its side and debris scattered all over the ground, according to Massachusetts State Police.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear when the ramp to I-95 north will be opened.

Motorists are being urged to expect delays in the area.

The crash is under investigation.

