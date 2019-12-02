Tractor-trailer skids on snowy Oxford road, blocking traffic in both directions

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer came to a skidding stop in Oxford Monday night — blocking an entire street.

Crews arriving to the scene near the intersection of Sutton Avenue and Fort Hill Road began working to free the big rig and clear the road.

It is unclear if the snowy conditions caused the accident.

Delays are expected in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)