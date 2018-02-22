BEVERLY, MA (WHDH) — A home in Beverly sustained serious damage early Thursday when a tractor-trailer slammed into it. Police are now searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The truck barreled into the home’s living room on Roundy Street, but no one inside was injured, officials said.

“We went to bed. We were safely sound asleep, and I’d say about 1:30, we just heard a big, loud bang. My dad, himself, thought it was an earthquake and so he ran out the room, grabbed all of us, but it turned out, when we opened the small door, there was this big whole in the wall,” said Glenti Jalli, who lives in the home.

Crews pulled the truck from the rubble and boarded up the house.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer ran away from the scene, abandoning a passenger he was riding with.

“We have a considerable investigation to do. Apparently he didn’t have a commercial driver’s license,” Police Chief John Lelacheur said. “He fled the scene. He may have been impaired.”

Police said the driver will face charges when he is arrested.

7News contacted the trucking company but they did not have a comment on the incident.

“It’s virtually impossible to turn a truck up that street,” Lelacheur said.

Looking right into the living room, the hole created when the cab of a tractor trailer hits a home in #Beverly @7News pic.twitter.com/1B83eKOPhb — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) February 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)